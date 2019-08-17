So our powers that be will not even consider gun control, I wonder where they and their families shop. Do they go to a mall?? Do they or their families go out for entertainment? Have they ever heard bullets in the air around them?? I have. Viet Nam, heard plenty of bullets there. No I was not in combat. Did you know that a person hunting quail, ducks and geese have to have a gun with a 3 shot limit? A person hunting deer, elk, javelins ect. have a 6 bullet limit for their guns. It seems a little weird that there is no limit to bullet magazines for hunting people.
Ned Russell
Northwest side
