I was drafted during Vietnam. As a result I served with many, from various trades, professions, backgrounds and political beliefs. In my profession I dealt with law enforcement on a regular basis and found a diverse mix of people.
I am very concerned this diversity no longer exists in professions where people carry guns. I read of border patrol agents making racist comments and am told this is a part of the culture. I read almost daily about police mistreating or shooting unarmed people of color. I read that a huge majority of those in the military identify as belonging to just one political party.
This lack of diversity should concern us all. Who is being attracted to these professions and why? In order to adequately serve and defend all of us, diversity in these professions is a must.
Howard Strause
Foothills
