Bravo, Charlene Fernandez, (D-Yuma), for wanting a special legislative session to pass gun control legislation. The NRA-sponsored Republican-controlled legislature has excuses.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers can’t figure out what’s meaningful to pass. Surely it’s the summer heat as he also forgot Arizona’s mass shooting. Senator Bradley, (D-Tucson), says the Governor would have to think this a number one priority, more important than summer swims.
Such hot times for legislators. Allow me to assist: Send resolutions to DC demanding funds for gun violence research and for re-institution of the assault weapons ban without loopholes. Pass universal background checks with wait periods. Pass a red flag law. Raise age of purchase to 21. Make manufacturers libel. Adjourn by noon, no worries. About 75 percent of Americans want stricter gun control, including gun owners. Are legislators' job loss fears more important than our inalienable rights to life and pursuit of happiness now being superseded by an 18 year-old’s purchase of AR-15s?
Nancy C Jacques
Northeast side
