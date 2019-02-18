As a gun owner and enthusiast, I am very happy with the hearing on gun violence and the progress toward getting more background checks on gun sales. We will never get all of the guns from the bad guys, but we must do what we can do to minimize their access to guns.
Also, of concern to me is the availability of semiautomatic guns with high capacity magazines. These guns, like machine guns, should require special licensing to buy or own. Obtaining explosives with the same lethality as these guns requires a license. I am also happy to hear that the fortunes of the NRA are turning sour. The NRA has been dividing us into groups for or against guns. The NRA has for decades made the U.S. gun owner, as well as the public, believe that any gun control will end up with the feds confiscating your guns, just like “they” did in Russia.
Things are rarely black or white.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.