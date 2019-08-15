We are all horrified by what happened in Dayton and El Paso. Everyone has an opinion and many of us base our opinions on our political party’s stance on gun controls.
This is a time to come together and do what is best for our country. We have to find common ground. The one commonality in these killings is they type of weapon used to have the most impact. In the end, the numbers are staggering. Those are our fellow Americans whose lives have been cut short, leaving behind families whose lives will be affected in ways none of us can imagine for years to come.
One glaring fact is that most of these murderers are using a weapon that will do the most damage in the shortest amount of time. Why don’t we start with eliminating that first and argue about the root cause later?
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
