We must make purchasing guns more difficult, so that they do not fall into the hands of seriously mentally ill people. Also, assault rifles have no place in our communities; only on the battlefield. Online sales of weaponry and public sales must do more extensive background checks to monitor their sales.
Recent rhetoric from our administration touting racism, misogyny, white nationalism, and hatred have no place in America and should not be tolerated. Free speech was never intended to support this online or in public forums. Websites must do more to prohibit these conversations.
Experiencing 250 mass shootings this year alone is deplorable and until we demand change, this will likely continue. We live in a civilized nation, but our recent behavior does not reflect this. Please legislate laws to take guns off the streets and out of the hands of dangerous individuals with evil intents. We are no longer safe anywhere in America.
Linda Lagen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.