I am a gun owner, an EX-NRA member, and graduate of an NRA gun safety class. I am appalled at the number of “mass shootings” that happen each week. That number could be cut down or eliminated if our U.S. Congress would take the actions necessary. Military style assault rifles and large capacity clips are not necessary for general citizen hunting or defense. Those people who think we need them to defend ourselves from government aggression don’t realize that they would be of no use against the weapons the government now has. THE real reason that Congress has not taken appropriate action to defend our citizens is MONEY – or more specifically GREED. The weapons manufacturers feed money to the NRA, and the NRA feeds money to certain members of Congress to suppress any action. The congressmen that accept that money are guilty of second degree murder.
Dennis Bourret
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.