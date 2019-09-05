It has been a couple of weeks since the last mass shootings and again like always, Silence, like they never happened.
Climate change, the environment and healthcare are all very important but are far second to mass shootings, which we can prevent.
I have an idea- next time one of these horrific acts happen, load up all the politicians from both parties, the house and the senate, onto busses or jets and partake in the tragedy that occurred.
I mean right after where the bodies of the slaughtered lay motionless with blood and guts are spewing all over; the cries and screams of the wounded are waiting for help. Have them slide on the blood of the dead and wounded, maybe then they could make a decision on gun control.
It should be an easy choice, shouldn’t it?
On the way to the airport, you might want to pick up our wonderful President.
Chris Caputo
West side
