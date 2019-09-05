“Local police, sheriff’s departments, and the FBI, shall have the authority, for any reason whatsoever, and without a warrant or any other permissions, to enter the home or domicile of any person or persons deemed to be a possible threat or menace, to himself or to the public, and shall have the authority to seize any firearms or other armaments in these people’s possession and/or to have the person or persons forcefully placed under temporary psychiatric care for an indefinite period.”
This or something similar should be the first statement in any gun control laws.
I know many people do not support the police or other law enforcement, but we have to believe someone, and as a whole these people have more honor than most in our society.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
