As an avid gun owner, I object to people who cite unfounded argument(s) against any gun regulation. In the Nov. 19 edition, a writer states that “crime rates went through the roof” after the gun ban in Australia (1996).
I looked for credible sources that would substantiate the claim. Not surprisingly, I found sites that perversely used statistics to support that claim. However, the Australian government site states otherwise. The Australian data varies year to year. This allows people to pick only data that supports their point of view. From the start of the ban to now the data clearly shows dramatic reduction in gun deaths.
The US National Institute of Justice data on homicide rates in Tucson (2015 & 2016) show significant drops. A good thing in my opinion.
If you report “Facts” please cite your source. Otherwise, it is just another unfounded opinion.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.