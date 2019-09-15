This weekend we got news of two terrible events perpetrated by mad men. In France one person was killed and nine injured by an attacker with a knife. In Texas seven were killed, twenty two injured by an attacker with an AR type weapon. Both involved mentally ill people. The difference was the weapons available to them. An attacker with a knife can do a lot of damage. An attacker with an AR can do a lot more.
While it is true we have to address the problem of mental health to try to decrease the number of these incidents, that is not enough. It might be naïve to assume that better gun safety laws will eliminate all such attacks but it is even more naïve, even foolish, to assume such laws will not at least prevent some of them. Let’s mandate universal background checks. Enact red flag laws. Outlaw AR type weapons and high capacity magazines. This carnage cannot be allowed to continue unabated.
Phil Tygiel
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.