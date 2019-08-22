Each time I read about a mass murder committed with an AR-15, I think about the shredded organs of the victims. These bullets can cause internal damage several inches from their path. Exit wounds can be the size of an orange. The bullets travel at almost three times the speed as a 9 mm bullet. This is what causes the damage and can leave big cavities. Imagine if the victim is a child. H.R. 8 and H.R. 1112 (background checks) were placed on the Senate calendar on March 4 and 5, 2019. They are blocked. Senator McConnell and legislators receiving funds from the NRA, do your job. Your thoughts and prayers don't cut it.
Chantal Golden
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.