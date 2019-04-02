Leonard Pitts quotes Bill O'Reilly's comment that gun violence is the "Price of Freedom". I think those who died in Tucson, Las Vegas, Sandy Hook, in black churches, Jewish synagogues, and Muslim temples were not afforded the freedom of living. They paid the final price for another person's license to kill. Absolute gun freedom is not ultimately about the Second Amendment. It is about the right of gun lobbyists and munitions makers to override what is the will of the general public - safety through sensible gun laws.
Diane Wilson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.