The places change, the numbers of deaths change but the choice of weapons remains the same. The notion now embedded in most Americans is that any group of people anywhere could be killed by a random stranger. The numbers of death are comparatively small to the overall gun deaths. The impact, however, is widespread. The intention of a terrorist is to have this national impact. According to the Los Angles Times "Over the last 50 years, 20% of the 164 mass murder cases occurred in the last five years. More than half of the shootings have occurred since 2000 and 33% since 2010. The deadliest years yet are 2017 and 2018, and this year is shaping up to rival them, with at least 60 killed in mass shootings, 38 of them in the last five weeks" (The mass murders in Odessa Texas have not been added to this total).
If elected officials do nothing they are complicit in the mass murders to come.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
