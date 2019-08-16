I am sick and tired about hearing defense of "gun rights." What about my rights to feel safe at a concert,a theater, a mall or a place of worship? What our children's right to attend school without a bullet proof backpack and lock down drills? The NRA and the Republican Party refuse to protect the public from the carnage of gun violence. Due to their support of "gun rights " we all live in constant fear. The warped interpretation of the Second Amendment is killing us. Ban assault weapons and limit ammunition. Your vote literally means the difference between the choice of life or death.
G Keith
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.