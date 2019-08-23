With the ever-increasing frequency of mass shootings, I can’t help but ask myself, “What is wrong with us as a people?” What happened to respect for life? Respect and acceptance of people who aren’t just like us? Conflict resolution and anger management? Values and skills that used to be taught in the home, in church and in our schools. Add to that the lethality of assault weapons, large capacity magazines and inadequate background checks for would-be gun purchasers and it equals 40,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. last year alone. This includes suicide and accidental death not just murder but nonetheless access to guns compounds the problem. Oh, that we could return to civility! Short of that, our lawmakers could save lives by enacting reasonable gun control measures. During the 10 year period the Federal Assault Weapons Ban was in effect (1994-2004) mass shootings did decline. Call your state and federal representatives and demand action. Life is too precious to do nothing!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.