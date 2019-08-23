“Thoughts and prayers” pour from the mouths of elected officials after every mass shooting. Pious words don’t bring back the murdered, they don’t diminish family suffering and life-long grief and they don’t prevent the next mass killing.
The “thoughts and prayers” refrain only seeks to obscure continued inaction on gun safety and craven capitulation to NRA power; and to encourage more pointless talk about mental health. The false piety replaces real compassion – and attempts to disguise their political cowardice.
When you hear these panderers say, “My heart goes out….”, understand that these words come not from their heart… only their lips…and it’s not enough. America must declare that uncontrolled gun ownership is simply not as important as saving the lives of innocent people. Stop the pious talk. Do something.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.