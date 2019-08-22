In order to drive a car, you must have a driver's license, the car must be registered, it must be insured, and you must have a KEY. There are restrictions like speed limits. You can't drive 100 miles an hour. In order to own or use a gun you need ... nothing; no license, the gun doesn't have to be registered, you don't need a key, and you can have unrestricted access to guns that shoot 30 rounds per second. For heavens sake, in order to use your phone you need a "passcode." Anyone in Congress that doesn't enact legislation that requires licenses, registration, keys or passcodes for guns is complicit in the death of innocent people. Congress is failing us.
Dennis Widman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.