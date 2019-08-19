The latest attack on the Endangered Species Act is amoral.
Species protection has always been science-based, but the Interior Department—under David Bernhardt, a former fossil fuel lobbyist, wants it based on possible lost revenue. Money is king in this administration and possible extinction can’t compete with corporate greed.
More species are threatened than ever before in human history. Climate change is driving some of it—like that of the polar bear. The adorably cute pika still hasn’t been listed by the climate denying Trump administration.
This gutting of the Endangered Species Act—an incredibly important law that has saved most of the species under its protection—should enrage every person who values animals like the bald eagle, humpback whale, Florida manatee, whooping crane, and black-footed ferret. These are just a few of the saved animals.
Demand answers from Senators McSally and Sinema. They both voted to confirm Bernhardt.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.