The article in the Star about a Tempe firm buying another marijuana producing company for a mere 850 million really slays me! Oh great! There are 13 new cultivating sites and manufacturing sites! Even worse, that combination (needs) "regulatory approval" to include vaporized steam products. I can hardly wait (never mind the lack of existing FEDERAL approval!)
Really?! -Each state's 'operation' must remain separate & discrete. And ha, what a joke! It also cannot cross state lines!
Here's the worrisome part, the STOCKS for this '"recreational folly" SELL on the Canadian STOCK EXCHANGE! I ask, what's the difference between the Mexican cartels doing business over the southern border or selling our pot on the Canadian stock Exchange?! Anyway, it's all about the MONEY for the states. Does anyone really think the WALL will solve the problem? (So come on, let's ruin the intellectual development of our youth AND addict them to tobacco as well!)
Janice Campos
Foothills
