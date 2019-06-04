Re: the May 2 article "Tucson's representatives should consider impeachment."
I have lived over 90 years. Never in my lifetime have I witnessed an onslaught of a President to compare with now. Tim Steller’s column today demanding impeachment is only the latest.
I cannot defend every action of Trump but you should ask yourself what would be your disposition if you were battered day and night with condemnation and scorn. He must be an extraordinary person to not come totally unglued.
In his State of the Union speech he requested co-operation so the many issues of concern could be addressed. What he got was none ending requests for information about everything he has ever done in his lifetime to find something to use for impeachment. It will not stop. The Star certainly does its best to keep the pot boiling with articles refuting his statements and letters to the editor by the thousands.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.