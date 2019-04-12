Re: the April 5 letter "'Hatred' primarily comes from the left."
The writer states that the hate in our country is being fomented by the left. As a member of the “left”, I’m here to tell him he is correct! As I write this, thousands of us, including our multi-ethnic superiority factions are working with the “ deep state” to form vigilante forces to hunt down right wingers an beat them into submission with our NPR tote bags, but, here is the best part, unlike those loving tiki tourches y’all are so fond of, NPR tote bags are easily concealed so you won’t even see us coming. You have been warned.
Buddy Gill
Marana
