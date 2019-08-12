I disagree with the writer that rhetoric aimed at the President should be taken as personally slung at her. The words are aimed at him and his opinions and policies. I do not know her opinions on policies, but I can assume her political party of choice.
I agree with "these writers" (of letters to the editor) that Trump is causing hate and dividing the country. Watch TV other than Fox and read several newspapers to see that he and his true cronies are responsible for much of the descent into the division of hate and respect.
In 2020, my vote will not be for Trump.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
