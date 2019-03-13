State Representative Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa has been very outspoken against requiring vaccinations. In putting forth her case for this stance she has declared "the need for maintaining the sovereignty of the body." And "your body is your own and at what point do we draw the line and say the government should be able to take your body and do with it what they decide?"
Does this mean that Representative Townsend and most in her party are now supportive of a woman's right to maintain the sovereignty of her body when making health care decisions regarding birth control and abortion? Just wanted to be sure I understood Representative Townsend's and the Republican's new stance.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.