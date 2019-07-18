Quick thought. I was wondering what would happen if no undocumented immigrants went to work for one day. I imagine almost all restaurants would be closed due to the absence of line cooks, bus boys and dishwashers. Construction would grind to a stand still. Assisted living and healthcare would be impacted greatly. There would be a lot of homes that go uncleaned. All retail would in serious trouble with no customers. Lets see agriculture, meat and poultry processing, landscaping and just about any other business would be impacted. Consumers would be in a real bind. Our economy depends on these workers. For the most part these jobs are hard, dirty and thankless. Always looking over your shoulder is a very stressful way to live (to say the least). I know it's only a pipe dream but it would be a shocking revelation to our political "leaders". Any way, just a thought. Peace
Dennis Lee
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.