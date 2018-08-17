We Americans are far too lazy politically. One reason we can survive with this lazy attitude is that we have a free press. When we are too lazy to look in to the facts, it is the free press that is doing it for us. America was created due to the bravery of the writings of Thomas Payne and his Common Sense. If you believe the press is your enemy, you probably don't believe in the Constitution or know what its all about.
The press is the first thing to be killed in a totalitarian system. I suggest all of us take a moment to ponder the value of FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. It doesn't mean we have to agree with it all the time or even read it, but that it is there is protection for us all. We ought to consider the value of such a freedom many don't have and be glad we have it.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.