RE: Fitzsimmons' cartoon of Nov 20th showing the original dwellers of this country watching ships of pilgrims coming toward the shore and saying 'That's a terrifying caravan of invaders!-- bringing nothing but disease and an end to our way of life to our shores' . This describes the immigrant situation perfectly!
And this is exactly why we need to limit the number of people coming to our country in present times and prevent any ILLEGAL entries. Look what happened to our Indian friends! After fighting and many deaths to try to keep their right to the country they lived in first, they're now mostly on reservations because of these 'invaders'. With vast numbers of people in the world wanting to come here (and who can blame them?) this could eventually be the plight of current American citizens.
Ann Brown
North side
