Re: the July 11 article "Migrant kids under 5 are reunited by the dozens with parents."
The headline painted a pretty but false picture of the Trump administration’s failure to meet a court-imposed deadline. In fact, more than half of the children under 5 remain locked up, traumatized and separated from their parents, and it is certain that the bumbling Trump crew will also fail to release and reunite the other 2,000 to 3000 children they hold by the 30-day deadline. (We don’t know the exact number because Trump folks refuse to release the information.)
Why doesn’t HHS Secretary Alex Azar just “push a button” to link all the families like he boasted to Congress? It seems Trump and his cabinet of cronies hold the American people in as much contempt as they hold asylum seekers and the courts. As for accurate headlines, the Star can do better.
Don Jorgensen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.