Re: the July 6 letter "Medicare for all."
For the Saddlebrook senior who doesn’t think Medicare for All would work, consider this.
My husband and I each pay $135.50 from Social Security for Medicare. Our supplemental policy costs $326.78, and we each pay $32.90 for Rx, and another $27.13 for eye and dental insurance. That all comes to just under $692 per month, about $8300 per year.
With single payer insurance (Medicare for All), we would instead pay this or less in additional taxes, and then, yes, we would have “free” health care, along with everyone else. Plus, the mother recently on the news, whose Type-1 diabetic adult son could not afford $1300 a month for insulin, would not be burying him at a young age. I would gladly pay more taxes instead of fluctuating insurance amounts to help her and others.
A healthier nation is better for everyone.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
