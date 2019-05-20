Adding transparency to drug costs in ads and out of network charges caused reflexion on several issues. As a Registered Dental Hygienist of 35 years, I've noticed the decline of standards of care in the "Health Care Industry". While in College it was emphasized that, upon graduation and passing Board Exams, we would be licensed as "Health Care Professionals". A required course in "Ethics and Jurisprudence" was required to ingrain the concept that the patient was entitled to the highest standard of care. I was fortunate to be employed in privately owned Dental Practices not owned and operated by HMO insurance networks. HMOs gained force in the 1980s and swiftly moved forward to the present. It is now common for many health care providers to be "on the clock". 10 minutes is often allowed for an office visit. The current system of Health care often follows "Industry", not Professional standards.
Marlene C. Skinner RDH (Retired)
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.