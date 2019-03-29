Presently, as a result of the Affordable Care Act(ACA), 12 million Americans are covered by Medicaid and 9 million receive subsidies which assist them in buying health coverage from private insurers. In addition, private insurance companies are required to cover substance abuse treatment, provide coverage for applicants with pre-existing health conditions, and prevented from placing caps on treatment. Under the ACA, 2 million Americans, under age 26, are covered by their parents' health insurance program. Despite these benefits to Americans, President Trump is determined to destroy the ACA by seeking an invalidation of the entire ACA in a federal appeals court. Obviously, the President does not care about the millions of Americans who will suffer if the ACA is destroyed.
In addition to attempting to destroy the ACA, Trump is recommending significant cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, further evidence of President Trump's lack of concern with the welfare of American citizens.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.