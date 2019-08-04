A recent article states that voters are not ready to give up employer sponsored health care. I ask; why should they?
Why wouldn't employers continue to insure they workers by paying their premiums, just as they do now? A more efficient, single payor system would hopefully lower health care costs across the board, and the disruption to employees would be minimum. Employers would not constantly have to review and change benefit packages due to the whim of private insurance companies. Medicare taxes would continue to be withheld from paychecks, just as they are now.
Medicare recipients pay a monthly premium.
Medicare is not free insurance. It's not rocket science.
Danielle Griffin
Oro Valley
