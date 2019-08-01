Re: the July 6 letter "Medicare for all."
To the senior citizen who wrote regarding extending Medicare to everyone: If your house was on fire, would the firemen demand a co-pay before turning on the hoses?
We Americans already pool our money to pay for police, highways, Social Security, etc. Why do we pay huge salaries to insurance executives who do not treat patients, instead of ordering our government to pay doctors and hospitals directly?
Our current Medicare is in danger of going broke precisely because it does not cover younger, usually healthier, people. So please help us change to a good system of Medicare for everyone! Then doctors would never be swamped with multiple insurance forms to fill out, and they would have more time for patients. Also, emergency rooms would not be overcrowded with people who had no insurance.
Martha G. Ortiz, retired health administrator
Midtown
