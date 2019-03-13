On Monday, March 11, Grace-Marie Turner's column greatly misrepresents our current healthcare system(s). Some highlights:
"Progressives believe the government should make decisions about allocation of the resources in our health sector while conservatives believe these decisions should be controlled by individuals and families."
Currently, it's a Healthcare Insurance Administrator who decides the allocation of resources, not you or your doctor.
'If you look at polling data, it's great until you tell them taxes would double and they'd have to give up their employer coverage,' said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
This is only true if the entire burden of healthcare insurance costs is placed on the taxpayer directly. Instead, employers would need to be taxed the same amount they are currently paying for insurance for their employees.
The overall cost of healthcare in the US is double what other nations pay, and our system is middling at best. Most other nations have higher longevity and less infant mortality.
Words designed to save the insurance industry, not you.
Brian Gross
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.