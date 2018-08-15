Psychiatrists get paid to tell patients aspects of their behavior they don't want to hear, because hearing the truth is the only way they're going to get better.
The media have the same responsibility. In ferreting out the truth they enable their listeners and readers to make sound decisions. Those who want to stifle the media are horribly dangerous to the well being of this country. Hitler did that. We as a nation cannot afford pathological liars who want to control the media. They, and their supporters, must be voted out.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.