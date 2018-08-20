Tears came to my eyes Thursday as I read your full-page editorial. I am the scion of Arthur Abbott Parkhurst, owner/editor of the Boulder News Herald, Boulder, Colorado, during the Great Depression. Art was known as a crusading editor who fought the KKK, very prevalent in our country at that time. One night, a cross was burned on the front lawn of his home. On behalf of my grandfather, I would like to express my gratitude to the Star and all other newspaper editorial boards who participated in the nationwide effort to speak for us, the American people.
Janet H. Parkhurst
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.