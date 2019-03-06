Re: the March 3 column "America might have to reinvent itself after Trump."
Reflecting on Leonard Pitts' thought-provoking editorial in Sunday's paper and his incredible presentation Sunday afternoon at the Tucson Festival of Books makes me really wonder how the Republican Party can ever say that they love America when they allow the president to demonize the 13 immigrants currently serving in Congress without a hint of protest.
What can be more positive, hopeful and inspiring than a person who becomes a naturalized citizen deciding to commit to public service? Since they will not call out the president, we must. Calling our representatives of either party is important as well as voting in the 2020 elections is absolutely essential. Let us heed Mr. Pitts' call to "cobble together a different America — one hopes, a better America."
James Robinett
Southwest side
