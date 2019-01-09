Joe Ferguson recently wrote about the closure of Tumacacori National Historical Park caused by President Trump’s government shutdown. To end these shutdowns and get our government working for us again we need to send Representative Raul Grijalva and the Congress an Executive Branch partner that can rise above the drama already being caused by the 2020 presidential election.
We have an opportunity to avoid the usual presidential election quagmire by supporting Bernie Sanders. More than a million Americans have already signed the Draft Bernie Sanders For President Petition at https://organizingforbernie.com. Bernie’s campaign against the overreaching power-elites dominating our government will only improve Congress’ chances to get something done.
Don’t let the presidential campaigns sponsored by America’s oligarchs impede Congress. Make Bernie Sanders the instant front-runner for 2020. Sign the petition to draft Bernie Sanders. And, ask your friends to do the same.
Vern Stanley
South Bend, Ind.
