I read the letter from Alice Moreno about "Daily Word" complaining that the weekly article on Trump's lies was enough and a daily one was overkill. Maybe because the weekly column was overwhelmed and couldn't keep up.
Here is where I need help. You have to realize Trump is constantly lying to you . I don't know how it could be more obvious. You seem to suck it up like a sponge. I vote for Republicans and Democrats and don't have a problem with either party. I just think Trump is the total summation of what we teach our children what not to be. "The noise from wind generators causes cancer." Boy, that was a lulu.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
