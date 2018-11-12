A recent opinion writer suggested spending money on less fortunate citizens at home rather than on immigrants. I believe that these two types of persons-in-need represent very different situations.
Citizens at home who need assistance have safety nets, of varying wholeness, for healthcare, shelter, and food. Requirements for access change by state and with political winds, but there are many free programs available. I am comfortable limiting help to what is already available in this land of opportunity.
Immigrants have few safety nets. Instead, they willingly risk leaving friends, family, and the life they know to start a new life. They often travel a hazardous route to arrive, work below their skill level or at low pay for their skills, must learn a new language, and keep their family intact throughout it all. They symbolize the foundation character of this country. Help them, and they will pay back in taxes what we spend on other safety nets.
William Rost
Midtown
