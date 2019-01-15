Re: the Jan. 11 letter to the editor "What about homeless US citizens?"
In response to the letter writer, I would like to inform him that there are people and organizations in Tucson who are providing meals for local homeless shelters and at the same time providing for the needs of the asylum seekers. Why? Because both are the right thing to do.
Americans will provided money and aid to tsunami and earthquake victims overseas as well as to the victims of a wildfire in California. Why? For the same reason. It is this generous volunteer spirit of Americans who care about people in need, regardless of who they are or where they are in the world, that has made America great and continues to do so, long before Mr. Trump appeared on the scene.
Tom Henderson
West side
