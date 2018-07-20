One does not have to be a professional body-language reader to surmise what transpired during the Helsinki summit meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. While Putin swaggered into the press room with a grin and a hop in his step, Donald Trump slumped into the room looking like a 7-year-old student who had been roundly chastised by his school principal.
We all had reason to question why the two wanted no one else in the room besides the two translators. The motive is now abundantly clear. With Trump's acceptance of Putin's denial of interfering with our presidential elections (to be walked back unconvincingly later), to an implicit Trump agreement to an exchange of officials for questioning (what???), it is apparent that Putin is not only in the catbird seat but that he does indeed have such damaging compromising information about Trump that Trump is just about ready to do anything to save his own hide — the security of our nation be damned. Trump first, country second.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
