What a mess this US/Russia business. Trump came out looking very conciliatory to Russia and will now take his knocks in so doing. So where are we? I have no idea.
But just consider whether we would be in this pickle had Hillary won. Does anyone seriously believe a special council would have been appointed to investigate Russian election interference? Does anyone believe we’d be hearing anything about the goings-on in our government agencies (the swamp) that have resulted from all this attention?
I submit that a Hillary presidency, backed by a compliant media, would have shut all this down and we'd be worrying about creating more jobs!
Geoffrey Fox
