It seems that we are going to provoke Iran into a war, that will draw in Israel, because someone POKED A HOLE in two Saudi Tanker ships. Those tankers didn't explode or sink. Moving our troops and war machine into the middle east certainly provokes trouble. Withdrawing from the Iran nuclear limitation deal certainly sent a provocative message. It is ironic that our President has no problem putting our military in harm's way, when he was able to keep himself out of harms way with BS bone spurs. Maybe our troops should see a podiatrist.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.