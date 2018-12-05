Re: the Dec. 4 letter to the editor "Let Trump's words speak for themselves."
"Let Trump’s words speak for themselves." OK, I'm fine with that. Please tell me what time of the day this should be done. Is it with his morning tweeted rants or later when he states the opposite is now his position? Or later again along his helicopter walk, where he now has another position? Trump has the amazing ability to add 2+2 and come up with 17. And later 56, and then later 3.1417. Also they are rants because no REAL FACTS were involved in the process just "alternate facts."
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.