Building a wall along the Mexican border reminds me too much of the Berlin Wall and we all know how that turned out. New technology is available so why not try and be smarter about monitoring our border? "60 Minutes" recently had an article about Planet Labs, a satellite company that can image places and things on the ground down to fist size.
Their small satellites are relatively inexpensive and they can probably launch enough to keep continuous monitoring of the entire border. I am sure that this approach would cost much less than the billions that Mr. Trump has insisted is necessary for funding the wall. Let's use some imagination and use the savings for badly needed infrastructure projects.
William Ridlinghafer
Northwest side
