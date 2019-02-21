If the billions amassed by billionaires were acquired as a result of corporate owners and CEOs not paying a living wage and medical and retirement benefits to their workers over decades, then the argument that billionaires should pay more taxes is valid.
If the corporate owners and CEOs are super-wealthy because these few people benefited excessively from the wealth their workers helped create, then no one should have moral qualms about government taking a fair share of that money in the form of increased taxes to finance programs to improve the lives of the poor and to invigorate the American middle class.
The people who keep the doors open, the machines running and the wheels turning should share to a greater degree in the wealth they have produced. The wealth that was redistributed upward belongs to all who created it, not just to those who initially made its creation possible.
John Trainor
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.