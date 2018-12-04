Re: the Dec. 2 letter to the editor "Asylum system being exploited."
Does the author mean that Central American refugees are taking advantage of laws that allow asylum seekers to enter the country from any point? Just a few weeks ago, a federal judge blocked the government from denying asylum to those crossing over the southern border between ports of entry. I understand from reading the letter that she doesn't like it, but it's the law.
What else would you have them do? Staying in their home country means certain death for many. I'd also like to respond to the letter on Nov. 30, "Know what you are talking about." Indeed, the author says, "Would it be better for the Border Patrol people to have rifles (instead of tear gas) to break up the attack?" No. We had plenty of time to have procedures in place to respond to the influx of the refugees. Again, their demand for entry is a legal one. We were able to put up child cages practically overnight.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
