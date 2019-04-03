In 1936, Republican presidential candidate Alf Landon said that he has "firm belief in the justice, necessity, and feasibility of old-age pensions," but denounced the Social Security law as "unjust, unworkable, stupidly drafted, and wastefully financed." He claimed that "the savings it forces on our workers is a cruel hoax."
Fast forward to the present. Republicans claim to support "health care for all" while at the same time targeting the Affordable Care Act as "unconstitutional" and aggressively seeking its complete repeal.
Perhaps Republicans could learn from history. They no longer shout to overturn Social Security. This lesson suggests that the way forward is to work across the aisle to refine and improve the Affordable Care Act, not attempt to dump it in the trash bin.
Robert Binnewies
Tubac
