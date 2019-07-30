“Secret slush funds…laundering money…payoffs to silence witnesses…perjury…conspiracy to obstruct justice…all of this by a law and order administration.”
These are not quotations from the recent Muller testimony to Congress regarding President Trump’s alleged misconduct, including possible obstruction of justice, campaign finance payoffs, international laundering of money, bank and tax fraud, as well as criminal use of charity foundation revenue, and illegal business financial involvement with Russia.
Newsman Mike Wallace posed those statement to John Ehrlichman in an interview for 60 Minutes during the Watergate investigation in 1973. Ehrlichman was White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon. As a member of Nixon’s inner circle, Ehrlichman created “The Plumbers,” the group at the center of the scandal. During the Watergate trials, he was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, perjury, and other charges. He served 18 months in a federal correctional institution. Later in life Ehrlichman referred to Nixon as a "very pathetic figure in American history."
History is about to repeat itself?
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.